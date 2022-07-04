Fire breaks out on Ashley Street in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford firefighters said they are battling an active blaze at Sigourney Market on Ashley Street near Huntington Street.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Monday morning, and officials reported that people had heard explosions coming from the building just before crews arrived. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming through the windows.

Ashley Street is currently closed due to the fire. Eversource is also on the scene, officials said.

There are no injuries reported from the fire as of this time.

News 8 will continue to update this developing story as information becomes available.