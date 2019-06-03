Hartford firefighters respond to early morning structure fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Tina Detelj, News 8) [ + - ] Video

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford firefighters and police have responded to a working structure fire early Monday morning.

According to officials, a fully involved structure fire in a garage on Francis Avenue in Hartford has been reported.

Firefighters say the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported.

