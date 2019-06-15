Hartford: Firefighters respond to residential fire on Capen Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Fire officials responded to a 2nd alarm fire on Capen Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

There are no reported injuries at this time. It is not known if any residents will be displaced. The cause of the fire is not known.

