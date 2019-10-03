Breaking News
Hartford firefighters respond to vacant home fire

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford fire crews were dispatched to Capen Street for reports of an early Thursday morning structure fire.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, local firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke that could be seen from a vacant home on 240 Capen Street.

Firefighters put out the fire with no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.

