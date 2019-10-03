Hartford firefighters respond to vacant home fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford fire crews were dispatched to Capen Street for reports of an early Thursday morning structure fire.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, local firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke that could be seen from a vacant home on 240 Capen Street.

(Photo: Hartford Police Department)

(Photo: Hartford Police Department)

(Photo: Hartford Police Department)

Firefighters put out the fire with no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.