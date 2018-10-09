Hartford fixes blighted properties in revitalization push
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hartford officials have fixed more than 140 blighted properties as part of an effort to clean up the city and increase tax revenue.
The Hartford Courant reports that Mayor Luke Bronin said the city's on pace to address at least 100 cases of blight annually during a town hall meeting Sunday. Officials say there are at least 200 other properties on the list that include vacant buildings, trashed lots and residential areas.
Hartford has worked with community nonprofits to help fix homes. Out-of-state developers have invested millions to transform dilapidated structures into new businesses as well.
Blight director Laura Settlemyer has updated property ordinances in order to help cooperative homeowners. Settlemyer says the ultimate goal is to fix vacant buildings so they can return to the tax roll.
