HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Continuous flooding has plagued Hartford’s north end, but its victims were unable to immediately get help when reimbursement applications opened on Friday.

Lunette Watson has firsthand experience with the impacts of flooding.

“I lost furniture and the TV,” Watson said. “I lost cabinets and a recliner and a sofa. Everything totally lost in 10 minutes.”

She downloaded the application to get relief and had started filling it out, but when she went to apply in-person at the Collin Bennett Building, the third floor office was locked.

“For years, we have been fighting for this, and now we have come to this point where we think we’re going to get some type of relief, and another door is closed,” Lisa Vivian said.

A note on the door said to call for information. The CEO of the Blue Hills Civic Association, who is in charge of helping people fill out the forms, then said they’d be right over, and arrived five minutes later.

“Advising people and getting their documents together — that is always the first thing,” Victoria Fennell, the CEO of the association, said. “I always tell people this is like an insurance claim.”

Once that paperwork is submitted to the state, applicants will get an answer within 30 days. acceptance is on a case-by-case basis. There is an appeal for rejected applications.

Property owners who experienced damage caused by flooding can apply for the Hartford Flood Compensation Program. The $5 million pilot program will provide financial assistance to property owners or residents of Hartford that owned real or personal property in the city that was damaged by flooding on or after Jan. 1, 2021.

The residents are now feeling a bit of relief.

“I really have a good feeling that my problem will be resolved,” Bryan said.