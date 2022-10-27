HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school football game has been postponed two days after a pair of Hartford teens were injured in a shooting.

E.O. Smith and Hartford Public high schools were set to kick-off Thursday night. News 8 was told that it was due to the shooting.

Officials at both schools declined News 8’s request for interviews.

The principal of E.O. Smith said the decision was made by Hartford Public after a “disturbance in their community,” but he would not confirm if it was due to the shooting.

Parents received a letter Wednesday saying that the game could be played Thursday night without spectators. That’s when concerned parents contacted News 8.

Several Hartford players said they were told the game was postponed as a precaution because the two injured teens. They’re upset and say they feel punished over something that wasn’t directly related to them.

Jesse Sugarman, a Hartford Public School spokesperson, said the game has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Hartford Public High School – and spectators are welcomed.

Sugarman released the following statement: