HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school football game has been postponed two days after a pair of Hartford teens were injured in a shooting.
E.O. Smith and Hartford Public high schools were set to kick-off Thursday night. News 8 was told that it was due to the shooting.
Officials at both schools declined News 8’s request for interviews.
The principal of E.O. Smith said the decision was made by Hartford Public after a “disturbance in their community,” but he would not confirm if it was due to the shooting.
Parents received a letter Wednesday saying that the game could be played Thursday night without spectators. That’s when concerned parents contacted News 8.
Several Hartford players said they were told the game was postponed as a precaution because the two injured teens. They’re upset and say they feel punished over something that wasn’t directly related to them.
Jesse Sugarman, a Hartford Public School spokesperson, said the game has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Hartford Public High School – and spectators are welcomed.
Sugarman released the following statement:
The football game on Saturday between Hartford Public High School and EO Smith will proceed with fans. We encourage all of our fans as well as those from EO Smith to attend and enjoy what will be an exciting game. We always make sure that our events are appropriately staffed with Hartford Public Schools security officers. We also partner with the Hartford Police Department to provide extra personnel when necessary. This game will be properly staffed from a safety standpoint to ensure a safe, welcoming environment for all in attendance.
We regret that information was miscommunicated at the school level and a decision to postpone the Thursday night game was made prematurely. This game should be played tonight as originally intended as there was no specific reason for a postponement or alternative spectator plan. Since the schedule has been revised, however, we will proceed with hosting the game on Saturday.
We look forward to hosting everyone on Saturday morning.