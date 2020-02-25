Hartford Fourth of July Fireworks display canceled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Riverfront Recapture announced Tuesday that their annual July fireworks display will no longer take place.

“This constantly evolving event has grown in attendance and exceeds the capacity of our parks. We are disappointed as this is one of our most popular events but the safety of our park visitors, and our parks, is paramount,” stated Michael Zaleski, Riverfront Recapture’s President & CEO.

“There are times when tough choices have to be made, especially in light of the well-publicized recent cuts to our budget,” Zaleski continued. “It’s disappointing to lose a great fireworks show but we still have a robust year of events to come.”

State and federal safety regulations require a significant safety zone for fireworks shows. That requirement has meant that shells have to be fired from a floating barge in the middle of the river just south of Downtown Hartford and north of the Charter Oak Bridge.

In recent years, spectators congregating at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza have been unable to see the full show due to a growing tree canopy. It is not legally possible to move the firing zone north, closer to the Founders Bridge.