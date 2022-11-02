A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford gang murder has been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man in 2013, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” killed Valentin Santos, Jr., in Hartford, a jury decided.

In August 2013, Williams-Bey, who is now 31, was a member of the Orange Street Killas gang. He shot and killed Santos, who went by “Macho” and “Ubby,” on Linnmoore Street, in retaliation because someone stole his drug stash and money.

Williams-Bey shot Santos 12 times, mostly in the back, according to Avery.

When sentenced, Williams-Bey faces up to a life in prison. His currently already in federal custody on an 84-month sentence for distributing heroin and crack cocaine.