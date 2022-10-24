HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford will use a $250,000 federal grant to install new carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in its public housing units.

“Obviously, we house a very important population here of elderly and disabled folks,” said Annette Sanderson, the executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Hartford. “We want to make sure we provide the best service possible. So, the upgrade to the system here is tremendous. We are very appreciative of receiving the grant. It will be used wisely.”

The new detectors will be installed in the Percival Smith Towers, the Betty Knox Apartments and the Kent Apartments.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.