HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will award the City of Hartford more than $4 million in grant funds to help the city find and clean up dangerous lead in homes.

The city plans to use the funds to remove lead and other hazards from 165 low-income homes.

“Lead poisoning caused by lead paint in older homes can have an enormous impact on the development of children, setting back young people for a lifetime,” Mayor Luke Bronin said in the written announcement. “Our Health and Human Services team, alongside our Developmental Services team, has done incredible work removing these toxic substances from hundreds of homes throughout the years, and this grant will allow us to expand that important work. I am deeply grateful to HUD, along with our entire federal delegation, for recognizing the necessity of this grant, which will save lives and protect our young people.”

The new $4 million adds on to a previous $3.4 million grant the city has received for lead remediation. Since 2016, lead poisoning in Hartford children decreased by 58%. Lead remediation has also been completed in 1,400 homes in the last 21 years.

“We have seen the danger and know the risks lead poisoning poses to communities across Connecticut, and in particular, to our state’s children,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a written announcement. “I am so pleased the City of Hartford is tackling this critical health hazard head on and providing direct remediation to 165 families in the city. This critical federal grant will help ensure that Hartford families are growing, playing, and learning in safe, lead-free homes.”