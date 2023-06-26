HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For decades people in the north end of Hartford have been asking for help due to severe flooding issues.

On Monday, the state announced it would spend $170 million on projects to protect better homeowners and their properties in the north end of Hartford.

Politicians from across the state attended a press conference to announce the neighborhood would finally be receiving help and compensation for the flooding issues.

“I can’t plant flowers. I can’t enjoy my backyard, I can’t enjoy my basement because of the floods. I have mold, I have sinkholes in my yard. But today looking around I have hope,” Alice Nance said.

The old sewer system in the neighborhood handles both rainwater and sewage. During periods of hard rain, the old pipes in the neighborhood become overwhelmed. The streets become flooded and raw sewage is poured into the basement.

The state announced it is spending $85 million from the Clean Water Fund and another $85 million from the Metropolitan District (MDC) for a dozen projects to help dry up the neighborhood, and to reimburse residents and businesses who have spent thousands on the damage.

Bridgette Prince used to live in the neighborhood and is now an advocate for neighbors. She was grateful that Gov. Ned Lamont admitted that the north end’s flooding issues would be addressed if it were a more affluent city. She hopes Lamont and other officials keep to their promises.

“When it rains, crosswalks, crossways, crossroads where you could barely get through because of the flooding, it’s so devastating,” she said. “We’re looking at all of these forces together making sure the city of Hartford and the MDC does what they’re mandated to do.”

As part of its proposal, the MDC says it has committed to hiring minority and disadvantaged business enterprises for the North Hartford sewer flooding mitigation pilot project.

State Sen. Doug McCrory grew up in this neighborhood.

“This is a good start. But I’m disappointed that it took this long. Our basement’s been flooded ever since I was a child. And everybody passed the buck from the next person to the next person to the next person,” McCrory said.

Five of the infrastructure projects will start this year with five more coming next year.

“I’m sorry and ashamed of how long it took us to get here. But we’re here now, and we’re not leaving until we get it right,” Lamont said.

The fix won’t be quick, but the new plan will help protect people who rack up more flooding damage while they wait.

“If and when we have more flooding and its really just a matter of when, residents and businesses that have experienced new damage, they will be compensated, they will be reimbursed while we embark together on this long process of improving this ancient infrastructure,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.