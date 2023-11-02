HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford is getting a new Puerto Rican cultural center, the city announced Thursday.

The center will be located next to site of the old Sacred Heart Church near Dunkin Park.

The church used to have a primarily Puerto Rican congregation. It closed seven years ago and was purchased by the city.

“When it comes to Hartford and the region, we all originated here, and this is why it’s so important to me, and I’m sure it’s so important to many of the Puerto Ricans that still live in this north end neighborhood and throughout the city that we establish the cultural center here,” Rep. Jimmy Sanchez (D-District 6) said.

Now, city leaders want to preserve the church’s history by creating a space that celebrates Hartford’s vibrant Puerto Rican community.

“This is a chance, not just to preserve a historic building, but to honor a site that has played a central role as a spiritual and cultural home for our Puerto Rican community,” Mayor Luke Bronin said. “And, as many of you know, the Puerto Rican community is the largest single community in the city of Hartford.”

The city is accepting proposals from organizations that want to be a part of the center’s planning.