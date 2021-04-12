Hartford health officials announce opening of 8 mobile vaccinations clinics from April 14 – 19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Between April 14 and April 19, there will be eight mobile vaccine clinics across Hartford that do not require appointments, officials announced.

For the FEMA/Trinity Health Of New England clinics between Friday and Monday, appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 2-1-1. Walk-ups will be taken as well.

See below for the full list:



CLINIC: City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services

WHERE: Outside on Burr Mall, 550 Main Street, Hartford

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 2 PM – 6:30 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up first dose Moderna clinic, no appointment necessary; second dose at same location on May 12, 2021

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Wilson-Gray WYMCA, 444 Albany Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Sportsmen’s Athletic Club, 2976 Main Street, Hartford

WHEN: Friday, April 16, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10 AM – 2:30 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England

WHERE: Fred D. Wish Museum School Parking Lot, 350 Barbour Street, Hartford

WHEN: Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents 18+

CLINIC: Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England

WHERE: Saint Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish, 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents 18+