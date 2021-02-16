Hartford Healthcare administers its 100,000 COVID vaccine to homebound patient

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19 in Connecticut. Hartford Healthcare (HHC) administered its 100,000th coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

This shot, special not only for the milestone, but because HHC brought the vaccine right to the patient.

Juanita Sullins was lucky 100,000. She received the vaccine as part of a fairly new program for homebound patients.

Andrea Griffith, the VP of Operations for HHC at Home explained, “We’ve only been doing this for two weeks but the plan is to support all of Connecticut. We have five regions across the state and, again, over the next several weeks and months, we plan to support all of these patients.”

The vaccination of Sullins was shared live via Zoom. Sullins got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine, and so far she’s feeling fine: “I feel natural.”

It’s all part of a bigger conversation about how to reach those who are most vulnerable.

Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director, Infection Prevention for HHC said, “One of the things that we’ve been trying to figure out is how do we get to these communities. So what I can say is we as an institution and I think we as a healthcare system – not just locally but nationally – this is a struggle.”

While HHC is working with the state to identify those potential recipients, they’re also working with other health care organizations.