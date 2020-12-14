Hartford Healthcare and Middlesex Hospital among first in the nation to receive COVID-19 vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare was one of the first in the nation to get the vaccine doses delivered on Monday.

New York, Kentucky and Connecticut were among the first in the nation to get the vaccine delivered on Monday. It is historic, and a day the leaders in this roll-out have been waiting for.

1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine shipped Fed Ex Priority. Arriving at Hartford Healthcare, the first delivery in the state and reportedly third in the nation.

Dr. Patrick Troy, a Pulmonologist Hartford Health Care described the feeling. “It’s literally nothing short of the equivalent of putting a human being on the moon.”

The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light. Less than a wee, later shipping of 2.9 million doses to 636 sites across the country began. Hartford Healthcare officials tracked the precious cargo on their phones, not sleeping much until it landed safely.

Related: US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin around the country

Jeff Flaks, CEO Hartford Healthcare said, “In this moment again our frontline health care workers are going to step up. They’re going to show their confidence in the science and their belief in this vaccine.”

Researchers from Connecticut-based Pfizer created the vaccine in nine months with the help of German company BioNTech. They say it is 95% effective.

Governor Ned Lamont’s team says the federal government made the decision which hospital got the doses first. The state advisory group signed off on safety. Lamont was on hand Monday to witness the first injections of front line workers.

Governor Ned Lamont acknowledged, “The federal government was a real partner, bought it in bulk helped get it delivered on time… letting us know where it’s being delivered. Refrigeration is set and now our job is to make sure people get vaccinated.”

The Governor says if needed, the national guard will assist. For now, coveted doses and allergy kits – just in case are locked away. The vaccine must be used before the expiration date. Lamont is 66-years-old and is among those at high risk, but he is waiting and ready to get the shot.

Governor Lamont added, “I’d like to lead by example. I’ll wait for CDC to give me some guidance.”

Governor Lamont went on to say that he did not want to jump the line and will get the vaccine, “when the time is right.”