Hartford HealthCare begins vaccinating emergency patients against COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A big moment for Hartford HealthCare’s vaccination effort. Starting Thursday, they are kick-starting a pilot program to get Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to their patients in the emergency department.

“That means if a patient wants to get vaccinated before they are discharged from the hospital, they can. We are able to make that happen. This will be accessed on a case-by-case basis given the condition on each patient and the vaccine supply,” said Gary Havican, president of Central Region.

Starting Thursday, four Hartford Healthcare locations – Hartford, Central Connecticut in New Britain, Windham, and Backus hospitals – will offer the vaccine to emergency patients, with expansion to other locations to come.

Jeff Flaks, president & CEO of Hartford HealthCare said Thursday, “It’s just another way for us to get more vaccines to more people and to ensure both no community or no person is left behind.”

The excitement around the announcement was palpable, especially among healthcare heroes who’ve been on the front lines of the pandemic since the start last year.

Nurse Erica Paz said, “I’m beyond thrilled our little ER, small but mighty, is offering this to our patients.”

Hartford HealthCare reached a major milestone recently, administering 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than four months.