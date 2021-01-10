Hartford HealthCare building one-year-supply of PPE in Newington warehouse

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A behind the scenes look at Hartford Healthcare’s new warehouse in Newington full of PPE.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, competition was fierce for masks, gloves, gowns, and face shield. Hartford HealthCare says its supply chain worked around the clock to find new suppliers.

Now they need this 54,000-square-foot warehouse to hold a year’s worth of PPE.

Hartford HealthCare’s CEO Jeff Flaks said at the warehouse Sunday, “To imagine now 10 months later, to be sitting here in this warehouse here in central Connecticut where we will be building a one-year-supply of PPE. At the use rates we are presently experiencing, is a tremendous moment and a tremendous accomplishment.

Hartford HealthCare says it never again wants to be in the situation it was in at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

