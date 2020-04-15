Hartford HealthCare, Mayor Bronin discuss newest field hospital, how Auxiliary helps during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In just a matter of hours last weekend, the Connecticut Army and Air National Guard worked with Hartford HealthCare to set up a massive field hospital inside the Connecticut Convention Center.

The facility was set-up quickly to prepare for a potential patient overflow at Hartford Hospital.

President of Hartford HealthCare Medical Group Dr. Mark Prete joined us live from Hartford HealthCare Studios to talk more about the facility and how it will operate.

Mayor Luke Bronin joined us to talk about the city’s coronavirus numbers, saying the city is expecting to reach its peak sometime this month. And that’s when the field hospital will be most needed.

The mayor also urged people to not let their guard down and stay home if they can until this pandemic is over. When you do have to go out, Bronin said, “please wear a mask if you have to go to a place where you can’t control how far you are from others like going to the grocery store.”

They are not on the front lines in hospitals, but the auxiliaries play a key role in supporting all kinds of services and programs.

Co-President of the Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Shelley Dodd tells us how the group has responded to the coronavirus pandemic.