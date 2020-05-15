Hartford Healthcare doctor starts book club for his colleagues to ease stress of COVID-19 frontline work

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Only those on the front lines can truly understand what it’s like on a daily basis to battle an invisible and deadly opponent like COVID-19. One Hartford Healthcare doctor has created a book club for his peers to ease the stress.

Doctor Michael Hallisey was worried about his colleagues fighting the coronavirus every day. He could see the toll the effort was taking on other doctors, nurses, and medical assistants, so he did something about it.

Hallisey has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years and has found that reading provided a welcome distraction. So, Hallisey has started a book club for his colleagues. He enjoys a series by Author Michael Connelly, so he is starting with those books.

“I bought a series of books for them,” he said. “The one we’re reading right now is called ‘The Poet,’ which is the one I like the best for them. The next one will be another one of his books, depending on how long this goes on.”

Hallisey is a sports fan, as well, and often uses sports to make an analogy. The books give Hallisey and his team something else to talk about.

“Just like you would talk in the hallway about a sporting event that took place or some sort of bit of news, it’s something non-COVID to talk about,” he explained.

Something interesting happened when Hallisey visited the author’s website. First, he wrote a thank you to the author, saying, “I just want to say thanks because his book has given us an opportunity to be distracted from the stress of this pandemic. It’s a great way to do it, to read.”

Then, the person who runs the site forwarded the message to Connelly.

“He was surprised and was expressing his thanks and said he couldn’t express how much he felt that we were heroes for working to fight the pandemic,” Hallisey gushed. “In particular, he said we were more of a hero than his lead character, this guy’s name is Harry Bosch, whose phrase is ‘Everybody counts, or Nobody counts.'”

Botch’s moto got Hallisey thinking; he reached out to Hartford-based GIMA Sport to make up tee-shirts for his team with Botch’s phrase on the front and “Live life like you stole it” emblazoned on the back.

Now, Connelly’s books have inspired the TV series ‘Botch’ on Amazon. Harry Bosch is played by actor Titus Welliver, who was born right here in New Haven. Hallisey said the one question he would ask Welliver is Pepe’s or Sally’s?