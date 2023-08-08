HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare brought together minority businesses on Tuesday as part of continued efforts to boost diversity among its suppliers.

The summit brought in companies from a wide range of industries to show them how the health care company can help them grow.

“There’s a lot of companies out there, like mine, that don’t get out of the highlight,” said Alisa Bowens-Mercado, who owns Rhythm Roasting Company. “They don’t get the spotlight. And so, when we are in this room, we have an ability to make a difference.”

Hartford HealthCare has spent more than $190 million to help women and minority-owned suppliers. The company has more than 300 partnerships across the state.