HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday was a day of celebration for cancer survivors in Connecticut.

Hartford HealthCare held its annual “celebrate life” event, with 250 survivors and their family coming together for at Marriot in downtown Hartford.

The event, hosted by the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, urged survivors to look at how far they’d come.

“We, as their providers, need to come together with them and celebrate all that they’ve done,” said Dr. Andrew Salner, with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute. “And celebrate that they’re here to be with their families and their caregivers.”

Hartford Hospital staff performed music on stage. Salner stressed that the number of people who survive cancer is increasing due to early detection and improvements in treatment.

Semaria Cobb was among the survivors present at the event.

“My message is: You can fight this, you can beat this,” she said. “You just have to have faith, strength and hope.”