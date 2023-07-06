HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s K-9 Kenzo got a special surprise Thursday when he was gifted a new service vest.

The 2-year-old’s new ballistic vest is custom-made to protect him from being seriously injured in an attack.

“It definitely makes me feel better knowing when I go to work every day that he’s going to be safe and protected and everything like that,” said Kyle Lariviere, Kenzo’s handler.

The owner of Sign Pro donated $8,000 for the vest after he met Kenzo and saw that the pup needed one.

Hartford HealthCare has seven service dogs at hospitals throughout the state, and is the only health care system in Connecticut with a K-9 program.