HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a fond sendoff Wednesday for a beloved — and furry — member of Hartford HealthCare’s team.

K-9 Nitro, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired from service with the Hospital of Central Connecticut and the Midstate Medical Center.

Nick Stokke, his handler, said the pup has shown unparalleled courage and loyalty throughout his celebrated career.

“Every time we walk through the halls — although I really wouldn’t let anyone pet him to keep him focused on the work he needed to do — I was always approachable,” he said. “I always wanted to stop and talk, talk about him, talk about the program, talk about other people’s dogs, life, whatever it is. It’s been so awesome and I’m really thankful for the support I have at HOCC.”