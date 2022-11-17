Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare officially opened its doors to a new, brilliant workspace in the heart of downtown Hartford on Thursday, investing in the capital city, innovation and its colleagues.

“This was built with the idea to reignite Hartford,” Hartford HealthCare President Jeffrey Flaks said during a ribbon cutting for the new 110,000 square foot building.



Flaks said that people waiting eight to 10 months for a physical, or having drastic differences in life expectancy based on a person’s zip code, is unacceptable.

“We have to do something about it,” he said. “Health care must be reimagined.”

The facility is at the corner of Trumbull and Pearl streets. Flaks said the workspace’s design, while not the easiest to construct, was deliberate. There are no straight lines, he said, but it needed to be that way because “we won’t color inside the lines,” he said. “We are going to change where the lines are.”

With health care prices outpacing inflation, he said that the facility wants to pursue transparency.

“Hartford HealthCare, if we are purposeful, can raise the tide for so many people, and that is part of our purpose,” Flaks said.

About 700 people will work in the building.

Flaks announced at the ribbon cutting that Hartford HealthCare that the system is partnering with Google to sign a partnership to move Hartford HealthCare’s data to the Google Cloud. Hartford HealthCare is using the $4 million in savings from the partnership to reinvest in a joint venture with Google for a “health care accelerator” to connect patients to their providers, according to Flaks.

Google will also make a $10 million investment to the joint venture. The results of that project, Flaks said, will be applied around the world.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the COVID-19 pandemic showed the importance of the health care system, but also how health care needs to be more affordable, accessible and permanent for everyone. Connecticut, he said, needs to stand together.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said that the facility shows that the company not just provides health care, but shows a dedication from the “economic engine” to drive innovation and investment.

“You made the deliberate decision to invest in Hartford, to invest in this community, and I am so deeply grateful to you and your team at Hartford HealthCare to making that decision and making that commitment,” Bronin said.

He highlighted the health care system’s efforts during the pandemic, which included organizing testing at homeless shelters.



Dr. Jim Cardon, Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare, discussed what the campus means and why it’s so much more than just a grand opening.

See the full live interview with Cardon in the video above