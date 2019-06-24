Hartford Healthcare partners with Trinity College

Hartford Healthcare is starting a new partnership with Trinity College to provide its services right on campus.

The two organizations first rolled it out with student athletes and because of the success, they are expanding it all students starting July first.

“We will have a unique, facilitated, coordinated care experience that will get student athletes of Trinity back on the field faster and more effectively,” said Jeffrey Flaks, President And Coo, Hartford Healthcare.

“For our Trinity students, they will walk into the same place where the health clinic was previously. They probably won’t recognize that something is different initially, until they see the coordination and depth of care,” said Joanne Berger-Sweeney, President, Trinity College.

The new services will come at no extra cost. Students will also be able to participate in research with Hartford Healthcare.

