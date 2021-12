This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. (Pfizer via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare has received its first shipment of an antiviral COVID-19 pill.

The healthcare system received the shipment of Paxlovid on Dec. 27 and plans to hold a briefing on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The right candidate could receive the system’s first prescription as soon as Tuesday.

