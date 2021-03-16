Hartford Healthcare sets up text, email alert notification system for COVID vaccine appointments

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the next age group gets ready to make vaccine appointments on Friday, one healthcare provider is looking to ease the stress.

Hartford Healthcare said there’s a better way: What if they sent you a notification when the vaccine appointments are available?

“So it’s sort of an outreach. Reaching out to the individuals who are looking for a vaccination slot, and a methodical way, so individuals can get the vaccination,” Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chief Clinical Officer, HHC.

Starting Wednesday, Hartford HealthCare will begin sending out 264,000 electronic messages through their My Chart patient portal. The message will register people for the alert system, which will send them either a text or an email when the next appointment is available.

“That means they can click and find a spot in the system to get an appointment for vaccination,” Dr. Kumar. “As more vaccines come in, we will open up the next 10,000 or 15,000 slots and invite people to come in to get vaccinated.”

Yale New Haven Healthcare has a vaccine website, where are you can go and register, and periodically check in on dates. The idea, especially as we grow closer to the April 5 date, is for everyone in the 16+ age group to take the worry out of it.

“That is our goal to reduce the stress and challenges for patients or anybody who seeks vaccination, and obviously it’s all depending upon the supply of the vaccine,” Dr. Kumar.

Many people are doing multiple sites and setting up multiple appointments, which means if you do get another appointment sooner than the one you’ve already signed up for, they’re asking you to please cancel that and make that spot available for someone else.