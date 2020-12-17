Hartford Healthcare teaming up with National Guard to rebuild COVID overflow facility

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare is teaming up with the state and National Guard to rebuild a COVID overflow facility at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Hartford Healthcare will run it along with running a COVID testing facility in the parking garage. They are bringing back the same facility that was set up in April with 600 overflow COVID beds.

They can treat patients there who are not ready to go home, but dont need ventilators or other intensive treatment. The facility will be rebuilt this weekend.