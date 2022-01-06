Hartford HealthCare to administer COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 12 to 15 on Thursday morning

Hartford

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare is expected to administer COVID-19 booster shots to children on Thursday morning.

The healthcare system said booster vaccinations would be given to children ages 12 to 15 at 7:40 a.m. This comes after the CDC and the FDA approved a single booster dose for that age group.

RELATED: US urges everyone 12 and over to get COVID boosters to fight omicron

Boosters were already encouraged for people ages 16 and older.

RELATED: Conn. hospitals reporting surge in children hospitalized with COVID; Doctors say outcomes typically positive

