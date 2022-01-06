Hartford HealthCare to administer COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 12 to 15 on Thursday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare is expected to administer COVID-19 booster shots to children on Thursday morning.
The healthcare system said booster vaccinations would be given to children ages 12 to 15 at 7:40 a.m. This comes after the CDC and the FDA approved a single booster dose for that age group.
Boosters were already encouraged for people ages 16 and older.
