Hartford Healthcare to announce next steps to combat spread of COVID-19

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare is one of Connecticut’s largest medical groups with hospitals and specialists across the state. On Tuesday, doctors there will announce the next steps they are taking to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases across the world are hitting numbers of 110,000. In the United States, there are now more than 500 confirmed cases. Keep in mind this is a situation that is changing every day. Most of those cases are in our neighboring state of New York.

Additionally, Monday saw financial markets continuing to drop and President Trump said he’s seeking a payroll tax relief to combat financial fears.

Also on Monday, a cruise ship with more than 20 confirmed cases docked in northern California. Concerns have prompted the state department to urge Americans- especially those with health concerns- to avoid taking cruises.

“Right now, not wait until things get worse. Say no large crowds, no long trips, and above all don’t get on a cruise ship.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, NIAID

Officials will be at Hartford Healthcare at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the precautionary plans.

