Hartford Hilton hotel to be put on the auction block

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The owners of the Hartford Hilton, plan to put the hotel on the auction block.

The hotel, owned by The Waterford Group, has struggled during the pandemic due to a sharp decrease in local events.

RELATED: COVID-19 causes ripple effect on Hartford’s Front Street District

Mayor Luke Bronin says his primary objective is to make sure the hotel survives the COVID-19 crisis.

He also looking to negotiate a new lease on the city-owned land, the hotel sits on in an effort to attract a new buyer.

More Hartford

