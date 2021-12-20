Hartford Hilton Hotel workers hold rally to protest plan to turn hotel into condos

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Workers at the Hartford Hilton Hotel are holding a protest on Monday.

Local 217 workers are calling on the community to stand with them as they protest a plan by Governor Ned Lamont’s State Bond Commission to give wealthy developers $11 million to shut down half the hotel and turn it into condos.

The workers fear that if the plan is approved, most of them will be fired.

Workers gathered outside of the hotel on Monday at 4 p.m. to call on Lamont to halt the proposal. They planned to march to City Hall.

