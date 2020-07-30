Hartford historic firehouse on the market, city open to repurposing possibilities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re in the market for a firehouse, Hartford has it. The city has put a historic, now unused, firehouse on the market and they’re open to ideas for the space’s next chapter.

The firehouse on Pearl Street has stood for nearly a century. Now, for its next century, it’s in need of a new purpose.

“It’s a tremendous building,” Mayor Luke Bronin told News 8. “It’s got such history, a great location, and it has a space that can be very versatile down on the street level but could be great for an apartment conversion up above.”

Bronin said right now they’re testing out the market.

Some downtown residents like Eriq Johnson are excited for the possibilities: “I think some fantastic things could happen here.”

The firehouse was built in 1926 and is even on the National Register of Historic Places. As for its next chapter, Hartford is open to the options.

“We don’t know ultimately what will go here; we don’t know what the market will come back with,” said Bronin. “We go into this eyes wide open knowing that this is a tough time to put a building like this on the market.”

He added that he hopes this will spark the interest of investors and developers: “If it doesn’t move forward right now, that’s alright. We’ll be in a better position to move it forward faster down the line.”