HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Being visually impaired used to keep Keith Haley and Sietske Morgan from the sport they loved. That is, until they found a new team that makes hockey accessible for those with a visual disability.

“A lot of people think you can’t do things,” Haley said. “If you can’t see, you can’t do this or you can’t do that. Through blind hockey, I found out you sure can.”

The Hartford Braillers will play a rival blind hockey team from New York this weekend. After five years on the team, Haley and Morgan are used to being asked how the game works.

The team uses a puck that is six times the size of a regular one. The goal is also a foot shorter.

“We tap our sticks to tell people where the puck is, we say left or right, so you don’t have to totally have vision to get out there and play the game that everyone else loves,” Haley said.

Haley has hereditary glaucoma and his girlfriend, Morgan, was born with Stargardts disease.

“It is freeing,” Morgan said. “I feel like nothing can stop me when I’m out there.”