HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people are expected to attend the Greater Hartford St. Patricks Day Parade on Saturday.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of the big event. The parade will feature talented performers from all over the city and the suburbs of metro Hartford.



Bars and restaurants are expected to be packed. The event is set to kick off rain, snow or shine at the Hartford Capitol at 11 a.m.