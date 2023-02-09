HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have an idea how to improve the environment in Hartford? The city wants to hear from you!

City leaders announced Thursday plans for an environmental justice hack-a-thon this weekend. The event will take place from Saturday to Sunday and give locals a chance to innovate solutions to issues such as poor air quality.

“Our goal is, really, to listen to the community,” said Liany Arroya, the director of health and human services for the city. “When we designed this grant, it was about making sure we partner with community members — how do you want to get information? What kind of information do you want to get, who you want to get it from?”

Participants will compete in teams, with three finalist groups receiving a $1,000 prize and the chance to work with the city toward implementing the ideas. Residents can register online.