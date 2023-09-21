HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — City leaders in Hartford are encouraging children to read more in the new school year.

City officials gathered at the Connecticut Convention Center to promote a weekend book giveaway.

50,000 books will be given away to children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday on the convention center’s second floor.

The book giveaway is part of an effort by the capital city to improve literacy among young people in Hartford.

“As a city, we’ve tried to do a lot to make sure that we are increasing access to books — that includes the partnership with Connecticut Children’s where today, any child born in Hartford can get a free book every single month,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D) said.

The event was made possible thanks to the Hartford Public Library, Hartford Federation of Paraeducators and AFL-CIO.