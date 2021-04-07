Hartford holding walk-in J&J COVID vaccine clinic at Free Center Wednesday

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is holding another walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday.

The clinic will be held inside the Free Center on 460 New Britain Avenue from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where around 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed.

Liany Arroyo, Hartford Director of Health and Human Services, said, “The biggest thing I think that helps with hesitancy is people seeing other people get vaccinated. So, as we’ve been standing here people have stopped asked what’s going on, ‘Oh I have an appointment in three weeks, can I get vaccinated here?’ Absolutely! Come on down, cancel your appointment. Come get vaccinated here.”

All you need to bring is your ID and a piece of mail with your Hartford address.

No appointment is needed, which is one less thing to worry about. What’s concerning for health officials, however, is the decrease in J&J doses next week and in the coming weeks after a production mishap set distribution back.

A Baltimore plant mixed some ingredients, taking 15 million potential Johnson & Johnson doses out of the mix.

RELATED: J&J COVID vaccine allocation to be lower in CT due to delays in production capacity

The state Department of Public Health (DPH) said Connecticut got 53,900 doses of the J&J vaccine last week but is expected to get just 6,400 doses for the week of April 12.

The J&J vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, so people do not need to worry about follow-up appointment delays. But clinics that only provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may see delays. The Governor’s office did tell News 8 Tuesday that they do not expect any appointments to be canceled as a result of the distribution changes.

On Tuesday, there was a vaccine clinic in the Five Corners Neighborhood. Be on the lookout for a third walk-up clinic in the capital city; the city is finalizing the details.

The Hartford mayor also announced a new campaign to vaccinate homebound residents in partnership with Harriet Home Health Services, with a goal of giving 100 COVID shots per week.