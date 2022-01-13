Hartford holds another COVID test, mask distribution event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are still in high demand in Connecticut. The City of Hartford held another round of free test distributions on Thursday.

The city’s firefighters took time away from the firehouse to give out free COVID-19 test kits and masks at Hartford Library’s main branch. Lines moved quickly, and downtown dwellers like Heather McLarney left with tests and N95 masks in hand.

“I had COVID myself about a year ago, and it was absolutely horrible,” McLarney said. “I think anything is great just to make sure that you don’t have COVID, and you can’t give it to anybody you know. So the free tests are just amazing.”

This is Hartford’s second distribution event since receiving 9,000 at-home test kits from the state over a week ago. The city gave away 8,000 kits on Dec. 30 and sent about 10,000 to schools, childcare centers, and other facilities.

“I’m grateful that the City of Hartford and the state is doing this for everybody,” McLarney said. “I know tests are hard to find.”

Simultaneous distributions took place at libraries downtown on Campfield and Albany avenues, the Mark Twain House, Northwest Boys & Girls Club, and Maria Reina de la Paz Church.

As Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate hovers above 20% for over a week now, Hartford residents at the distribution events told News 8 the tests are needed now more than ever.

“It’s good for the people that can’t afford it that they are issuing this,” Daryl Holloway of Hartford said. “I just wish one day the world would come back to normal.”

Click here for a list of upcoming distributions.