HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pandemic solution will become the future of Hartford’s strategy to help people without housing in the city, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office.

“The new location for the McKinney shelter will allow us to move away from a congregate shelter to a model that supports a transition to independent living and more permanent housing, promoting dignity, privacy, and safety for those residents with nearly one hundred beds available,” Mayor Luke Bronin said in the written announcement. “We’re thankful to the Lamont administration for their partnership and to the Community Renewal Team for their commitment to a new rehabilitated, non-congregate shelter that will help many of our most vulnerable residents rebuild their lives, and we’re proud to be a partner in helping make this build out possible.”

The move will be funded by $3.4 million from the state to purchase the property.

The Stewart B. McKinney Men’s Emergency Shelter will relocate to the former Days Inn building at 207 Brainard Road and will serve people by providing individual, private rooms. It will also offer wrap-around services. The new property has 68 furnished rooms and 127 beds.

The current shelter has 78 beds.

The shelter was previously located at 34 Huyshope Avenue and had bunk beds that were crammed into truck bays, according to the announcement.

The move is a continuation of the strategy the shelter used in the early stages of the pandemic, when it moved the residents into a hotel so that people were separated. What the shelter found, the announcement said, is that the private rooms were better for behavioral health and counseling services.

The announcement does not specify when the new shelter will begin accepting residents.