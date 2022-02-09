HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeless shelter in Hartford that has been a staple in the downtown area for more than 30 years could be moving to the outskirts of the city.

The Stewart B. McKinney Emergency Shelter in Coltsville has been around since the late 1980s. They have helped a lot of people get back on their feet.

The shelter has two large open rooms with more than 70 bunk beds. If it moves to a closed Days Inn hotel on Brainard Road, people would have more dignity in individual rooms.

“There is the safety and security and privacy that comes with that, obviously during a pandemic there is the added protection and health that comes with it,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

News 8 asked a man if he worries about COVID in the shelters.

“Oh yeah, that’s why I don’t go there typically every day,” that man, named Luke, said. “Luckily it’s warming up a little bit at least, but who knows how long that’s going to last.”

Luke heard about the plan and likes the idea. He said it gets him closer to the feel of getting back on his feet, which the mayor said is the goal.

“Get that sense of independence which is important as we work to support everyone who’s coming through the shelters, to make that transition to what’s next,” Bronin said.

But the location, on the outskirts of the city, could be a problem.

“Transportation issues, typically I stay around here downtown anyways, but to stay warm, it would probably be worth it,” Luke said.

Some of the homeless advocates said the location on Brainard Road where the new shelter would be is hard. Bronin said there will be services available to the homeless on-location.

“Connecting folks to healthcare, making sure that people are getting connected to job resources as well, and in some cases dealing with some other underlying challenges that may be at the root of the housing instability they’re facing,” Bronin said.

The mayor said no plans have been finalized for the old building once they move.