HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A kidney transplant at Hartford Hospital recently set a world record, according to the National Kidney Registry.

The zero-eplet mismatch kidney came from a donor at Mayo Clinic Rochester. It became the registry’s 8,000th living kidney donor transplant, breaking a world record for the most transplants from a single kidney-paired donation registry.

“The NKR is thrilled to have reached 8,000 living kidney transplants facilitated,” said Mike Lollo, the chief strategy officer for the registry, in a written announcement. “This unprecedented benchmark is a testament to the NKR’s commitment to increasing the number and quality of living donor transplants nationwide.”