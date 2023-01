Logan Tyler Campbell was the first baby of the new year born at Hartford Hospital. (Courtesy: Hartford Hospital)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy!

Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child.

“This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital.

Logan weighs eight pounds, 14 ounces and is 22 inches long.

Sara Campbell with her son, Logan Tyler Campbell. (Courtesy: Hartford Hospital)

Last year, three babies were born within an hour of midnight. The first — Melia Hus — was born at 12:18 a.m. at Bridgeport Hospital.