Hartford hosting COVID vaccine clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park for those 75+ Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park for those 75 years and older on Saturday.

The office of Mayor Luke Bronin reported Thursday that the city’s Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting the clinic from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The clinic is by appointment only. Slots are now available by either filling out the simple, bilingual vaccine interest form or calling the Health Department at 860-757-4830.

The city said of the clinic, “Residents are strongly encouraged to sign up parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors who may be unable to sign up themselves. The City will provide a free ride for residents that need transportation. Seniors who have appointments are asked to show up at their scheduled time, and not before, in order to minimize crowding.”

“Our Health Department and our healthcare providers are working hard alongside the State to get the vaccine out to eligible seniors, reaching out to them individually by phone and mail, asking family members to sign them up, and more,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.  “This clinic at the baseball stadium is another way to do that, and we have appointments available right now, so please ‘Sign Up a Senior’ for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine – there’s no cost, and we’ll get them a ride if they need one.”

