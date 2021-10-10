Hartford hosts Faith and Blue event for second year in a row

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — The second annual Faith and Blue event was held at Calvary Church in Hartford on Sunday.

It’s a national event that started last year and has grown quite a bit. There were about 2,000 events happening Sunday around the country.

At the events, faith and community groups unite, bringing food to the people of their cities. The event also gives the community a chance to meet the faces of their local first responders. State, UConn, and Capitol police were present at Calvary Church Sunday.

Rev. Dr. Derrick G. Holloway explained, “You can call it a ‘meet-and-eat,’ you can call it a ‘meet-and-greet,’ you can call it whatever you want. We just want you to come and meet us all.”

“I’ve always believed in the community aspect of policing as well as your law enforcement job,” one Hartford Police officer told News 8. “There are over 200 worship places in the City of Hartford and there’s a lot of good people…We can’t do this job ourselves; we need the community to help us police their neighborhoods. It’s not going to happen without them.”

Leading up to Sunday’s event, community groups held faith walks all around the city of Hartford.