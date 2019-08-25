Hartford hosts faith-based, back-to-school event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Union Baptist Church of Hartford held a faith-based, back-to-school event Sunday afternoon.

UBCH hosted services – in partnership with several faith organizations in Greater Hartford – to offer prayers for schools, administrators, teachers, students, and support staff for a productive and safe new school year.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was in attendance and remarked, “This is a beautiful event when our faith leaders, or school administrators and staff, teachers, and our elected officials gather together just a few days before school starts to reaffirm our commitment to our kids.”

UBCH also used the event as an opportunity to collect backpacks and school supplies for students of Hartford public schools returning to class on Tuesday.