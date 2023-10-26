HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford hosted its first small business conference on Thursday to address issues that entrepreneurs face in Connecticut, especially access to capital.

The event took place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford.

All small business owners and entrepreneurs were welcomed to this conference to engage in conversations with banks, community development financial institutions and government lenders.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than closing that first sale,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Like the guy at the delicatessen with the $10 bill on the wall, saying, you know, ‘I got the money. It came in. It makes it happen.'”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also took the stage as the keynote speaker to discuss the importance of entrepreneurial activities in the city.

Bronin said he hoped the conference would inspire new small businesses to plant their roots in Hartford.