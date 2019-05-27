Hartford

Hartford hosts Vietnam Veterans Memorial for Memorial Day

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:07 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 05:07 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Hartford Vietnam Veterans Memorial, first unveiled on Memorial Day 30 years ago, will be rededicated on Monday. 

The celebration will bring together the original supporters, including former Congresswoman Barbara Kennelly and several past members of the Hartford boy scout troop who lead the creation of the monument.      

Related: Memorial Day 2019 events across Connecticut 

Former scouts, now all in their 40s, will raise the flag, perform the National Anthem on trumpet, and lay a wreath in honor of the Hartford residents who died during the Vietnam war. 

A fly-over by the air force is also planned. The ceremony gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center