Hartford hosts Vietnam Veterans Memorial for Memorial Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Hartford Vietnam Veterans Memorial, first unveiled on Memorial Day 30 years ago, will be rededicated on Monday.

The celebration will bring together the original supporters, including former Congresswoman Barbara Kennelly and several past members of the Hartford boy scout troop who lead the creation of the monument.

Former scouts, now all in their 40s, will raise the flag, perform the National Anthem on trumpet, and lay a wreath in honor of the Hartford residents who died during the Vietnam war.

A fly-over by the air force is also planned. The ceremony gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

