HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Inspector General Liam Brennan, who the Hartford Police Union called to be fired, will resign later this month, according to an announcement Friday.

Brennan is also in the process of running for mayor of New Haven.

“Serving as Inspector General has been an honor,” Brennan said in the written announcement. “The system that Hartford has put together for civilian oversight of the police is truly a template for other cities and it has been a privilege to help stand up this office. I am thankful to Mayor Bronin, President Rosado, and Chairman Crawford for their support and partnership during this process. I look forward to serving in an interim capacity as the city searches for a permanent replacement.”

The resignation is effective March 13. The city has not named a reason for why he is stepping down.

“I am thankful for Liam’s service to the Civilian Police Review Board and the City of Hartford,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a written announcement. “Liam has served as the City’s first Inspector General, a position that we created to support the CPRB as it carries out its mission of evaluating citizen complaints. Liam was selected after an extensive search, and we will now begin the process of identifying a successor.”

The move comes after the Hartford Police Union called on him to be fired. In a statement last month, the union wrote that Brennan made “unsolicited, slanderous, and biased attacks on Hartford Police Union members that have left the HPU shocked and confused” to the Civilian Police Review Board, and accused him of ruining the police department’s reputation.

